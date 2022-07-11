Amir-Abdollahian leaves Tehran for Rome for bilateral talks

Heading a delegation, Amir-Abdollahian departed for Rome on Monday to exchange views with Italian and Vatican officials regarding bilateral issues, international and regional developments.

Before departure, he told reporters that his visit to Rome takes place a the invitation of the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Pursuing bilateral relations, especially in the fields of political, economic and commercial cooperation, is one of the main goals of his visit, he added.

According to the Iranian foreign minister, he is scheduled to meet with the Italian Prime Minister and Vatican foreign minister as well.

This is Amir-Abdollahian's first trip to Italy after being appointed as foreign minister.

Iranian foreign minister met and held talks with the Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International CooperationLuigi Di Maio on the sidelines of the 58th session of the Munich Security Conference.

The development and expansion of bilateral relations and some issues of common interest in the regional and international fields were discussed in the meeting.

