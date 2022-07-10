  1. Politics
Mojtaba Amani appointed as new Iranian envoy to Lebanon

TEHRAN, Jul. 10 (MNA) – Iran's former head of the Iranian Interests Section in Cairo Mojtaba Amani was appointed as the new ambassador of Iran to Lebanon.

He has replaced Seyyed Mohammad Jalal Firouznia. Firouznia was in charge of the Iranian embassy in Beirut since 2017.

Amani held a meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Saturday.

During the meeting, Amir Abdollahian stressed the need for expanding cooperation between Iran and Lebanon.

Mojtaba Amani, for his part, explained his plans in Lebanon and called cooperation with the government and all groups of this country one of his most important plans.

In this meeting, the importance of Lebanon as a country that is in the first line of resistance against the Zionist regime was also emphasized.

