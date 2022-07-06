Amir-Abdollahian calls for facilitating Iran-Qatar trade ties

During the meeting, the wo sides discussed bilateral and regional ties as well as issues of mutual interests.

While thanking efforts of Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs in the field of development of relations between the two countries in various fields, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized the need for pursuing implementation of agreements made between the two countries.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister pointed to the importance of facilitating trade relations between two countries and called for removing trade barriers facing economic activists of the two countries.

Iran’s top diplomat appreciated constructive efforts of Qatari government in holding the recent meeting to remove anti-Iran sanctions and also to solve some problems regarding presence of Iran in 2022 Qatar World Cup.

He also emphasized the importance of boosting cooperation among countries of the region to create stability and security.

Qatari foreign minister, for his part, conveyed the warm greetings of the Emir of Qatar to Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and emphasized the need for following up the documents and agreements signed during the visit of high-ranking officials of the two countries.

