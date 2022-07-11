Iran FM calls for US' realism, flexibility, initiatives

"If window of diplomacy is still open, that's because of Iran's dynamic initiatives," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the Iranian foreign minister said in a post on his Twitter account on Monday while on a visit to Rome.

"@POTUS (the President of the United States) cannot impose US' one-sided views through accusation & sanction. Diplomacy is not a one-way street," the top Iranian diplomat added.

He further pointed out that, "Reaching final agreement needs US' acceptance of realities, flexibility & initiatives."

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian left Iran for Rome at the head of a delegation on Monday.

In addition to meeting with his Italian counterpart, the top Iranian diplomat is scheduled to exchange views with other officials in Italy and Vatican City about international, regional, and bilateral issues.

KI