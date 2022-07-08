One person reportedly killed at Baghdad Airport shooting

Iraqi news sources reported late Thursday that a shooting took place at the number 14 entrance of Baghdad International Airport.

Baghdad Al-Youm news reported that one person was shot dead in the incident.

Sabreen News telegram close to the Iraq Resistance groups also reported that the identity of the dead person is still unknown, adding that that district in which the incident took place is controlled by the UK's G4S company.

More details about the incident have not yet been published.

This is while, the Baghdad airports has issued a statement to deny that any such incident took place at the airport.

