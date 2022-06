The blast occurred due to the explosion of a mortar bomb, Tolo News reported.

One person was killed and 3 others were wounded during the incident, according to the reports.

No further details have been released yet.

Earlier on Saturday, multiple explosions have been heard along with gunfire at a Sikh temple in the Afghanistan capital Kabul, with many feared dead in what is being reported as a possible terror attack by ISIL, Mirror reported.

MP