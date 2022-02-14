Man with knife shot dead by police at Paris train station

Following the threat, two police officers opened fire on the man and shot him several times, Reuter news agency reported.

"The person who attacked them died on the spot," Djebbari said, adding that two police officers had received minor injuries.

No injuries were reported to police officers or bystanders at the scene of the incident.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin had said earlier that the incident took place at around 7 a.m. on Monday morning, adding that no members of the public had been hurt.

Djebbari told that the incident was not thought to be terrorist-related and that the man who had been shot dead was already known to the police for hanging around in the Gare du Nord.

Gare du Nord is one of Europe's biggest train stations and home to international train services connecting to Britain and Belgium. Djebarri said the incident had caused major traffic disruptions on Monday morning.

