Iran, Oman FMs discuss latest trend of Vienna talks on phone

During the phone talk, the two sides discussed bilateral, regional ties, issues of mutual interests and the latest trend of Vienna negotiations on the removal of sanctions.

Earlier on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held separate telephone conversations with Qatari Foreign Minister and Secretary-General of the United Nations to discuss the latest developments of negotiations on the sanctions removal.

Iran and the remaining parties to the JCPOA -- Russia, China, France, Britain, and Germany -- had held several rounds of negotiations in the Austrian capital of Vienna since April last year to restore the agreement, which was abandoned by the former US President Donald Trump in May 2018.

MA/IRN84869464