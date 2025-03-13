Ukrainian forces encircled in Kursk Region: Russia’s top gen.

He added that 86% of the territory has been liberated, and that the systematic destruction of enemy forces is underway, RT reported.

Gerasimov reported on the situation in Kursk Region during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at one of the command posts in the area.

Over the past five days, Russia’s ‘North’ military grouping took control of 24 settlements and 259 square kilometers of territory, Gerasimov said. In certain areas, Russian forces have advanced and crossed into Ukraine’s Sumy Region.

He also said that the Ukrainian army suffered 67,000 casualties in the area.

Gerasimov added that in the nearest future Ukrainian troops would be defeated in Kursk and that Moscow’s forces would reach the border. He said that enemy soldiers were surrendering, with 430 prisoners already taken.

Putin stated that Ukrainian prisoners should be treated “as terrorists in accordance with Russian law.”

The visit came just hours after media reports about the liberation of Sudzha – the biggest city held by the Ukrainians in Kursk Region. Videos on social media appear to show Russian troops raising a flag in the city center. According to some reports, the fighting is ongoing in the western and northwestern outskirts of Sudzha.

Earlier this week, the Russian military recaptured 12 settlements and over 100 square kilometers of land in a surprise attack that also allowed them to retake Sudzha’s industrial zone. The operation was in preparation for months and involved around 800 soldiers walking several miles through an empty gas pipeline to infiltrate Ukrainian positions.

MNA