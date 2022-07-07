  1. Iran
Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 7

TEHRAN, Jul. 07 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, July 7.

Arman-e Melli

Iran poised to take advantage of opportunities for enhancing ties with regional countries: Raeisi  

Ebtekar

Iran, Qatar emphasize broadening bilateral ties in all field

Afkar

Iran has no excessive demands beyond JCPOA

Eghtesad Saramad

IAEA ready to resume activities in Iran: Grossi

Tejarat

Iran’s exports to boom in current year: Industry min.

Important step taken for boosting Iran’s crude exports

Jomhouri Eslami

Qatar trying for reaching an agreement over JCPOA

Kayhan

Iran, Russia, China and 10 other countries to hold war games for first time in all-time history

