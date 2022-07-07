Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 7

Arman-e Melli
Iran poised to take advantage of opportunities for enhancing ties with regional countries: Raeisi
Ebtekar
Iran, Qatar emphasize broadening bilateral ties in all field
Afkar
Iran has no excessive demands beyond JCPOA
Eghtesad Saramad
IAEA ready to resume activities in Iran: Grossi
Tejarat
Iran’s exports to boom in current year: Industry min.
Important step taken for boosting Iran’s crude exports
Jomhouri Eslami
Qatar trying for reaching an agreement over JCPOA
Kayhan
Iran, Russia, China and 10 other countries to hold war games for first time in all-time history
MA
