Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 5

Aftab-e Eghtesadi

Iran’s engineering capability of parts manufacturers ‘above Russian side’

Iran to invest $7 billion for developing Azadegan Oilfield: Oil min.

Iran’s oil revenues rise $30 billion without JCPOA

Venezuela to provide Iran with one million ha land for agricultural purposes

Ebtekar

Tehran - Riyadh on path of détente policy

Akhbar-e Sanat

Proposal of issuing anti-Iran resolution at IAEA’s BoG during negotiation process ‘irresponsible’: Pres. Raeisi

Tehran-Baku strengthening bilateral ties

More countries eyeing for transferring goods via Iran: Roads minister

Azarbaijan

Iran’s value of trade with 15 neighboring states at $12 billion

Etemad

Ministerial meeting between Iran, Azerbaijan, Turkey to be held in Tehran

Desperation of Washington towards Iran, Russia

Oil ministry attracts $4.5 billion FDI

Ebtekar

Trilateral meeting of foreign ministers of Iran, Azerbaijan and Turkey in Tehran

Strengthening Tehran-Baku ties to lead effective regional coop.: Raeisi

Eghtesad-e Mardom

Removal of anti-Iran sanctions to enhance coop. with other countries: Raeisi

Iran to invest $7 billion for developing Azadegan Oilfield

Iran, Azerbaijan emphasize on broadening bilateral ties

MA/