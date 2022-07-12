Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 12

Asia
Iran allocates 300 freight containers for export of goods to Russia
Ebtekar
Dragan Skocic sacked from Iran National Football Team coach
Eskenas
Iran’s oil exports at 40% growth in 13th administration
Afkar
Iran, Russia enjoy high capacity to boom exports by $20bn
Eghtesad-e-Saramad
Launching IR4 centrifuge not a new issue: AEOI Spokesman
Jomhouri Eslami
Iraq’s all debts for energy imports paid off to Iran: Electricity Min.
Asr-e-Tose’eh
Recent consultations between Iran, Qatar officials to have positive impact on implementation of agreements
Iran, Russia can expand bilateral trade up to $20 billion
Iran not allow NATO to station its forces besides Iran borders: Leader’s advisor
Iran, Italy poised to expand bilateral coop. in all fields
