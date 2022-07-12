  1. Iran
Jul 12, 2022, 9:25 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on July 12

TEHRAN, Jul. 12 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Tuesday, July 12.

Asia

Iran allocates 300 freight containers for export of goods to Russia

Ebtekar

Dragan Skocic sacked from Iran National Football Team coach

Eskenas

Iran’s oil exports at 40% growth in 13th administration

Afkar

Iran, Russia enjoy high capacity to boom exports by $20bn

Eghtesad-e-Saramad

Launching IR4 centrifuge not a new issue: AEOI Spokesman

Jomhouri Eslami

Iraq’s all debts for energy imports paid off to Iran: Electricity Min.

Asr-e-Tose’eh

Recent consultations between Iran, Qatar officials to have positive impact on implementation of agreements

Iran, Russia can expand bilateral trade up to $20 billion

Iran not allow NATO to station its forces besides Iran borders: Leader’s advisor

Iran, Italy poised to expand bilateral coop. in all fields

MA/

News Code 188978
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
