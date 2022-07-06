Iran, Egypt officials reportedly meet in Oman's capital

The Arabic-language Al-Arabi al-Jadid newspaper quoted Egyptian sources as saying that during the recent visit of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil el-Sisi to Muscat, a meeting was held between high-ranking delegations from Iran and Egypt, and both sides agreed on the expansion of relations between the two countries.

Diplomatic sources said that the situation in the Gaza Strip and Syria has been discussed in it this meeting which had a security aspect.

There were many points of agreement between the two sides, the sources said, adding that direct coordination between Cairo and Tehran on the issues related to Gaza may be witnessed in the coming period.

As Cairo and Tehran are determined to achieve a suitable level of relations, the two sides reached an agreement on joint coordination in international forums.

This comes as the news has not yet been confirmed or denied by official sources.

Earlier on June 3, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said that there have been no direct negotiations between Tehran and Cairo so far, but efforts are underway to normalize relations with the Arab country.

"Egypt is an important country in the Islamic world and the development of natural relations between Tehran and Cairo is in the interest of both nations," the top Iranian diplomat added.

RHM/IRN84813210