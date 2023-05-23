Egypt ready to raise level of diplomatic ties with Iran

Referring to the recent meeting of the Sultan of Oman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, some informed diplomatic sources reported that the restoration of Tehran-Cairo relations was among the most important issues discussed in the meeting.

Now, Cairo is once again prepared to raise the level of diplomatic relations with Tehran to the level of ambassador as the current diplomatic representation in the two countries is at the level of Chargé d'affaires, the sources told the New Arab.

The sources also noted that the Sultan of Oman's visit to Egypt and his meeting with El-Sisi could soon lead to great steps in Iran-Egypt relations.

Earlier on May 15, Fadahossein Maleki a member of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that Iran and Egypt are on track to restore diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies.

In January, the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson said the foreign minister of Iran and the president of Egypt had held positive talks on the sidelines of a regional summit about Iraq, held in Jordan in December 2022.

The spirit of the talks was positive, as the two sides were willing to hold negotiations, he added.

Pointing to the constant interaction between Iran and Egypt through their interests sections in Tehran and Cairo, the spokesman said the two countries “have basically no problem for dialogue, meetings, and exchange of views”.

“Basically, the Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes any positive movement and development leading to the formation of a new atmosphere in the bilateral relations between Iran and Egypt, and would respond positively to any positive initiative in this regard,” he added.

