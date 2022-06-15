Iran, Russia share common views on Syrian issues

Khaji made the remarks on the sidelines of the Astana summit, telling Sputnik that the meeting with the Russian delegation on Syria was very favorable.

Saying that Iran and Russia have completely discussed the issues related to Syria, Khaji stated, "Our view is close to the Russian side and there are common views that will be reflected in the final statement."

The 18th international meeting on Syria better known as the Astana peace talks kicked off in Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan on Wednesday with the participation of guarantors of peace in Syria, namely Iran, Turkey and Russia.

During the two-day talks, delegations from Turkey, Russia, and Iran and also a delegation of the Syrian government are taking part in the event.

The Syrian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Ayman Susan met with the Russian delegation on the sidelines of the event.

Alexander Lavrentyev, the Russian president's Special Envoy for Syria said at the beginning of the meeting that despite the "Russian special military operation in Ukraine", resolving the Syrian issue is one of Russia's foreign policy priorities. He also announced that the Astana meeting would discuss the US illegal presence in Syria.

MP/FNA14010325000542