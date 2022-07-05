Iran stresses paying attention to Syria humanitarian status

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a webinar dialog with the Special Representative of Norway for Syria Affairs Hilde Haraldstad on Tuesday afternoon.

During the talks, the two sides discussed the latest political and humanitarian developments in Syria.

While reviewing the latest developments and efforts made within the framework of humanitarian situation in Syria, the two sides emphasized the need for paying more attention from international community and increased efforts to address the situation in Syria.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji met and held talks with visiting the UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Joanna Wronecka to discuss the latest developments in Syria.

During the talk, Khaji called for paving suitable ground for returning Syrian refugees to their home.

MA/5531683