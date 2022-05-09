Red Cross must take step to lift sanctions of Syria, Yemen

Robert Mardini Director-General of the International Committee of the Red Cross, who has traveled to Iran, met and held talks with the Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the development of cooperation between Iran and the Red Cross in providing humanitarian aid to the people of Syria and Yemen.

Saying that the war-torn people of Syria suffer from the pressure of sanctions and economic problems, Khaji said in this meeting that international organizations, especially the Red Cross, must take a step to lift sanctions, and implement UN Security Council Resolution 2585, and rebuild Syria's infrastructure.

He also spoke about the UN-declared ceasefire in Yemen, saying that now the conditions have been created for lifting the siege of the Yemeni people.

The Iranian diplomat also stressed that the Red Cross and international organizations should take the lead in providing humanitarian aid, transporting patients abroad through Sanaa Airport, and exchanging prisoners.

Red Cross stresses the need for reconstruction of infrastructure in Yemen and Syria, ICRC chief also said for his part.

He also stressed that such humanitarian assistance should not be undermined by political issues.

Robert Mardini expressed the readiness of the Red Cross to develop cooperation with Iran in the framework of the Astana process and to provide bilateral assistance to the people of Syria and Yemen

