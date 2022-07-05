Iranian, Australian envoys discuss regional developments

During the meeting, the latest political developments in Iraq and the current situation of Australia's presence in this country were discussed by the parties.

Iranian envoy to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh emphasized the good bilateral relations between Iran and Iraq.

Referring to Baghdad's important role in improving and strengthening the relations of regional countries, the Iranian envoy stated, "The Iraqi armed forces are fully capable of providing security and defense in their country."

Paula Ganly , for her part, stressed the efforts of her country to have a stronger presence of Australian companies in Iraq.

