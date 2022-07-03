Iraqi PM to discuss result of his visit to Iran with MBS

During the trip to Saudi Arabia, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and high-ranking Saudi officials to share the results of his recent trip to Iran, German Press Agency (dpa) said.

In addition to informing Saudi Arabia of the results of the recent trip to Iran, Al-Kadhimi will brief Saudi officials on Tehran's position on talks with Riyadh as well as the restoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

He will also speak about Tehran's response to the demands of Saudi Arabia.

Last week, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi traveled to Riyadh at the head of a high-ranking political delegation and headed to Tehran after the meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was officially welcomed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on June 27 and he attended a joint press conference with Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

In the presser, president Raeisi pointed to the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Iraq and noted that Iraq is the biggest trade partner among the neighbors for Iran.

Al-Kadhimi, for his part, said, "Our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are very important and efforts made in this regard are in line with the interests of our nations."

