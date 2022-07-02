US sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems

The US will also provide Ukraine with four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, Reuters reported.

The assistance package, worth about $820 million, was broadly announced by US President Joe Biden on Thursday in Madrid following a gathering of NATO leaders that was focused on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize.

In response, the West imposed tough sanctions on Russia.

