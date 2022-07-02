  1. World
  2. North America
Jul 2, 2022, 5:50 PM

Pentagon:

US sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems

US sending Ukraine two surface-to-air missile systems

TEHRAN, Jul. 02 (MNA) – The United States is sending Ukraine two NASAMS surface-to-air missile systems as part of its latest weapons packages for Ukraine, the Pentagon said on Friday.

The US will also provide Ukraine with four additional counter-artillery radars and up to 150,000 rounds of 155mm artillery ammunition, Reuters reported.

The assistance package, worth about $820 million, was broadly announced by US President Joe Biden on Thursday in Madrid following a gathering of NATO leaders that was focused on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special military operation based on a request from the heads of the Donbass republics. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans to occupy Ukrainian territories and the goal was to demilitarize.

 In response, the West imposed tough sanctions on Russia.

MP/PR

News Code 188657
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/188657/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 14 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News