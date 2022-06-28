US arms supplies to Kyiv to increase threat of aggravation

"However, Washington’s ruling circles, blinded by the idea to weaken Russia, are still not capable of rationally assessing the whole danger of their moves," the envoy added, TASS reported.

"The administration increases the supplies of weapons to Kyiv. If previously they were delivering MPADS and ATGMs, now it's on to heavy artillery, MLRS and, by all appearances, air defense systems," he noted.

The diplomat emphasized that additionally, the US shares intelligence data with the Ukrainian side and consults as to "how to act on the battlefield."

"Essentially, with its provocative moves, the US is pushing the Kyiv regime to commit mass murders of civilians. Additionally, here they are condoning the continued deployment of US mercenaries to Ukraine," he added.

"Such a policy creates additional risks in relations between the largest nuclear powers," the ambassador emphasized.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years." Following this, the US and its allies announced the introduction of sweeping sanctions against Russia and stepped up arms deliveries to Kyiv.

RHM/PR