Enhancing Tehran-Baku ties leads to effective regional coop.

President Ebrahim Raeisi received the visiting Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov for a meeting in the presidential compound in Tehran on Monday.

Increasing diplomatic exchanges and consultations between the two countries and their effect on the expansion of relations and cooperation in various commercial, economic and political fields were among the topics discussed in the meeting between the Iranian President and the top Azeri diplomat.

Saying that there are no limits to developing relations with the Azeri side, President Raeisi emphasized the need to increase the interactions between the people of the two countries, adding that the relations and interactions between the two countries' people will strengthen the friendship between them.

Raeisi also expressed hope over expanding Iran-Azerbaijan relations as the Azeri president visits Iran in the future.

Bayramov, for his part, expressed satisfaction over the increase in Tehran-Baku diplomatic and trade ties and gave the Iranian president with a detailed report of the topics of interest and negotiations between the two countries officials.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan agree that regional issues should be resolved by the countries of the region themselves and without the meddling of outsiders," Bayramov noted.

The Azeri top diplomat arrived in Tehran on Monday and held meetings with several Iranian high-ranking officials, including the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.

