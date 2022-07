Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on the first trip to Tehran since Raeisi took office, is to meet with other Iranian high-ranking officials including Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and Iran’s parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

The Azeri top diplomat and the Iranian officials will exchange views on bilateral, regional, and international issues.

On December 22, 2021, Amirabdollahian had a visit to Baku, Azerbaijan, to confer with Azeri officials.

