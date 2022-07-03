Syrian army shots down Turkish drone in north

According to the Syrian news sources, the Turkish drone intended to target one of the checkpoints of the Syrian army in the north of Aleppo.

The Turkish army on Saturday targeted the positions of the Syrian army in the same area with rockets and artillery.

Al Mayadeen reported that very loud sounds were heard in the north of Aleppo simultaneously with Turkish attacks.

Syrian government news agency-SANA reported that Turkish military targeted the Syrian army's positions in the border village of Maranaz, north of Aleppo, with rocket and artillery yesterday afternoon

Yesterday, Turkish-affiliated elements also targeted residential areas in the northern suburbs of Raqqa with artillery.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his country's authorities are making the necessary preparations for a military operation in northern Syria to create an alleged 30-km buffer zone deep inside the Syrian northern territory.

