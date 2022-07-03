Turkiye operations in Syria to cause regional insecurity

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian arrived in Damascus on Saturday to meet and hold talks with high-ranking Syrian officials.

Upon his arrival at Damascus Airport, Amir-Abdollahian was welcomed by his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad.

During this visit to neighboring Syria, Amir-Abdollahian attended a joint presser with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus on Saturday.

Any kind of military operation by Turkiye in Northern Syria will result in instability and insecurity in the region, the Iranian Foreign Minister said in this presser.

Amir-Abdollahian said that any intervention by the foreign forces in the region is wrong and it will make the situation become more complicated in the region.

"We will stand beside Syria with all our power in its fight against terrorism," Amir-Abdollahian said, adding that Iran-Syria relations are strategic.

"We are against any military action against Syria," the Iranian foreign minister added while reaffirming Iran's preparedness for giving any plan to resolve Syria's political crisis.

The Islamic Republic has never left its friends alone and will never leave them alone, he also stressed.

