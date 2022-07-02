NATO claims on its defensive nature "Joke of the century"

Reacting to the claims of NATO officials about the defensive nature of this military organization, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Lijian Zhao, mocked this claim by publishing a graphic design on his Twitter account.

"NATO is a defense pact? This is the joke of the century," he wrote on his Twitter account.

He mentioned NATO's attacks on former Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, and Afghanistan in this graphic, and called the bombing of various countries by NATO members a symbol of its aggressiveness of it.

NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, at the recent NATO summit in Madrid, named Russia and China as "direct threats" to NATO members’ security.

