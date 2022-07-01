Iran calls on Iraqi govt. to pursue remaining Hajj affairs

Speaking in a telephone conversation with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein on Thursday evening, Amir-Abdollahian urged Iraqi government regarding the facilitation of Iranian Hajj affairs.

During the phone conversation, the two sides discussed expansion of bilateral ties and also latest developments in the region as well as issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged their views on two countries’ cooperation in Hajj and Karbala and Najaf pilgrimage affairs.

Iraqi foreign minister, in turn, said that the Iraqi government will definitely keep on facilitating the Iranian Hajj pilgrims’ affairs.

Fuad Hussein, for his part, announced Baghdad’s readiness to host another round of Iran-Saudi talks in Baghdad and expressed hope that those talks will lead to restoration of full-scale diplomatic and comprehensive relations between the two major Islamic countries.

