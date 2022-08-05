Tehran, Baghdad discuss latest developments in Vienna talks

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has talked to his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on the phone on some bilateral, regional, and international issues.

Amir-Abdollahian appreciated the Iraqi foreign minister for his efforts to help organize the recent Hajj pilgrimage for Iranian pilgrims.

In the phone call, the Iranian foreign minister followed up on the case of an Iranian national arrested in Saudi Arabia during the Hajj and asked Hussein to convey a message for his release.

Meanwhile, touching on the bushfires in southern Iraq due to the extreme heat and drought in the region, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized, “Unfortunately, the smoke caused by the fires in Iraq has seriously affected the residential areas of Dasht-e Azadegan in Khuzestan Province (in Iran).”

He added, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready for joint cooperation to immediately contain the fire.”

The Iraqi foreign minister expressed the Iraqi government’s readiness and agreement for a joint measure by both countries to bring the fires in the Iraqi territory under control through coordination between border commissions.

The Iranian foreign minister also demanded that the Kileh border crossing in Sardasht be reopened for the movement of the people in the region.

The Iraqi foreign minister stressed he would follow up on reopening the Kileh border crossing for travelers.

In the phone call, both sides held consultations over the latest developments in the ongoing nuclear talks in the Austrian capital between Iran and the world powers, Vienna.

