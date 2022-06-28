Iraqi FM, counterparts discuss Al-Kadhimis' trip to Tehran

Speaking in telephone conversations with his Jordanian and Saudi counterparts, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein briefed them on the results of Mustafa Al-Kadhimi’s recent trip to Tehran and Riyadh and stressed the importance of contacts and consultations between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

The top Iraqi diplomat and his Jordanian and Saudi counterparts also discussed the developments in the region and Iraq's role in completing constructive efforts to strengthen dialogue and continue coordination and cooperation between countries in the region.

Iraqi Foreign Minister also stressed the continuation of open dialogue between Tehran and Riyadh, saying that it is important in strengthening stability and balance in the region.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi traveled to Riyadh on Saturday at the head of a high-ranking political delegation and headed to Tehran after the meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi was officially welcomed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi on Sunday afternoon and he attended a joint press conference with d a joint press conference with The Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

In this presser, the president Raeisi pointed to the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Iraq and noted that Iraq is the biggest trade partner among the neighbors for Iran.

Al-Kadhimi also said, "Our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran are very important and efforts made in this regard are in line with the interests of our nations."

