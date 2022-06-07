Iraqi PM says Iran-S Arabia talks made ‘remarkable progress’

Prime minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi stressed on Tuesday that talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia hosted by Baghdad have entered a remarkably advanced stage, Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV website reported.

Adressing Iraq’s foreign relations and regional role of this country, the Iraqi premier said that Baghdad played an important role in bringing the views of countries in the region closer by hosting talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia.

Earlier, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein had expressed hope that a new round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be hosted by Iraqi government soon.

In a recent joint press conference with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Tehran, Iraqi foreign minister in response to a question on the date of next round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia said, “We hope the next round of talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia would be held soon.”

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between Tehran and Riyadh since April 2021 as hosted by Baghdad, al-Kadhimi stated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iraqi Prime Minister pointed to the issues related to energy sector in this country and said that all debts related to Iraq’s import of gas from Iran have not been paid off in the previous and current governments and only a negligible portion of the debt has been paid.

MA/5508864