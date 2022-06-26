Amir-Abdollahian meets Iraqi PM, FM for bilateral talks

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi arrived in Iran on Sunday afternoon after his visit to Saudi Arabia.

Upon his arrival to Iran, he was welcomed by Iranian Minister of Energy Mehrabian and then met and held talks with Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

During the meeting, President Raeisi pointed to the deep-rooted ties between Iran and Iraq and noted that Iraq is the biggest trade partner among the neighbors for Iran.

The two countries of Iran and Iraq enjoy high potentials to enhance bilateral ties in all fields, Raeisi emphasized.

The meeting was also attended by Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

