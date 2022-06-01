US to provide Ukraine with advanced missiles: Biden

The United States is providing Ukraine with high mobility artillery rocket systems that can accurately hit targets as far away as 80km after Ukraine gave "assurances" they will not use the missiles to strike inside Russia, senior administration officials said.

Biden said that Russia's military operations in Ukraine will end through diplomacy but the United States must provide significant weapons and ammunition to give Ukraine the highest leverage at the negotiating table, New York Times reported.

"That’s why I’ve decided that we will provide the Ukrainians with more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine," Biden added.

The package also includes ammunition, counterfire radars, a number of air surveillance radars, additional Javelin anti-tank missiles, as well as anti-armor weapons, officials said.

Ukrainian officials have been asking allies for longer-range missile systems that can fire a barrage of rockets hundreds of miles away, in the hopes of turning the tide in the three-month-long war.

The news comes as Joe Biden announced on Monday that his country would not provide Ukraine with missile systems capable of targeting Russian soil.

Russia's National Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev has said Biden had made a wise decision.

