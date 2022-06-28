NATO number one threat to global peace: EU lawmaker

NATO is the biggest threat to global peace since it is pushing the European Union toward confrontation with Russia and China and is seeking to destroy the "buffer zone" by forcing neutral states to take sides in this confrontation, a French member of the European Parliament told Russian TASS news agency on Monday.

"Thanks to widespread NATO propaganda, it is becoming clear that the organization, which was once described by [French President] Emmanuel Macron as brain dead, is morphing from a trans-Atlantic alliance into a global structure," Herve Juvin, a member of the European Parliament’s Subcommittee on Security and Defence (SEDE), said ahead of a NATO summit due to be held in Madrid on June 28-30.

According to Juvin, NATO considers the European Union as "a registration office of its members" and, being guided by this logic, is mounting pressure on such countries as Georgia, Armenia, and Ukraine, "which have never been part of Europe either geographically, or politically, or in humanitarian terms," as well as on Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Kosovo with an eye of admitting them to the US-led military bloc.

"This is a dangerous step because it eliminates the entire security space, the buffer zone the great powers have given each other as a price for their security. NATO is the number one threat to peace in the entire world because it is encircling Russia and is getting prepared to encircle China. And the European Union’s kowtowing to NATO, which, as a matter of fact, is serving Anglo-American interests, radically alien to Europe. This is the result of the shocking ignorance of European governments and those who were installed there by them at the helm of European institutions," he stated.

He compared the current security situation with the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis when the United States deployed intermediate-range missiles in Turkey and the former Soviet Union deployed its military in Cuba. However, "diplomacy won the upper hand" back then and the sides recognized mutual concerns in the security sphere, the French lawmaker noted, adding that in the current situation Washington should reckon with Moscow’s concerns and withdraw its intermediate-range missiles from Poland and Romania, and shut down its biolabs and chemical weapons research centers at Russia’s borders.

"But American diplomacy, which used to respect other powers, has fallen into the hands of a tribe of neoconservatives, who dream of biblically crushing any enemy. The key danger lies in disregarding the reality, so characteristic of American and, hence, European politics today. There is nothing more dangerous in foreign politics than to divide people into bad and good guys," he added.

MNA/PR