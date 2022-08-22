Ukraine envoy invites Iranian firms to rebuild war-hit areas

The outgoing Ukrainian envoy to Iran made the remarks in his meeting with the Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on Monday evening at the end of his mission and appreciated Iran’s impartiality stance and opposition of the country with war.

During the meeting, the envoy called on Iranian companies to help rebuild and reconstruct the war-hit areas and infrastructural facilities destructed as a result of war in this country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian pointed to his telephone conversations made with his Ukrainian counterpart and reemphasized the opposition of Islamic Republic of Iran with continuation of war in Ukraine.

Iran is ready to take any effective measures to end war in Ukraine and will spare no effort in this regard, he added.

