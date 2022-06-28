Biden advisors believe Zelenskyy should admit Ukraine shrink

Advisers to President Joe Biden have begun debating internally how and whether Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should shift his definition of a Ukrainian "victory" -- adjusting for the possibility that his country has shrunk irreversibly.

US officials emphasized to CNN that this assessment does not mean the US plans to pressure Ukraine into making any formal territorial concessions to Russia in order to end the conflict.

A congressional aide familiar with the deliberations told CNN that a smaller Ukrainian state is not inevitable.

"Whether Ukraine can take back these territories is in large part, if not entirely, a function of how much support we give them," the aide said.

He noted that Ukraine has formally asked the US for a minimum of 48 multiple launch rocket systems, but to date has only been promised eight from the Pentagon.

According to the latest information, Russia has so far been able to take control of large parts of eastern and southeastern Ukraine.

MP/PR