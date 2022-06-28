Iran military delegation visits Oman Maritime Security Centre

According to the report, the Deputy Chairman of the Oman Maritime Security Center welcomed the Iranian delegation this morning upon arrival at the center.

During this visit, the Iranian delegation was acquainted with the tasks and missions of the Oman Maritime Security Center.

The Iranian delegation also visited the new facilities and systems used in Oman Maritime Security Center.

Earlier in March, the 16th meeting of the Coast Guard and Border Security Managers between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran was held to review some of the issues related to the security of the two countries.

In the meeting, the Qatari delegation was headed by Brigadier General Nasser Jabr al-Nuaimi, Director General of Qatari Coast and Border Security, and the Iranian delegation was led by Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goodarzi, Commander of the Border Police.

