Iran Red Crescent says ready to assist Afghan quake victims

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society announced the society's full readiness for providing humanitarian aid to the Afghan earthquake victims.

The organization is ready to provide relief, health care, and support for relief operations to Afghan citizens, according to Pirhossein Koolivand, Head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society on Wednesday.

Search and rescue teams, emergency treatment, relief forces, volunteers, and medical staff of the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran are fully prepared to be deployed to the quake-hit areas if Afghanistan requests assistance.

A powerful earthquake hit Afghanistan on Wednesday, killing at least 950 people in the country's east, Al-Jazeera reported. 

