Raeisi offers condolences to Afghanistan over deadly quake

In his message of condolences on Friday, President Raeisi stressed that Iranian nation and government stand by Afghan people and will make their utmost effort to alleviate suffering of Afghan people.

“I instructed Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) to offer quality relief and rescue services in the process of helping quake-stricken people of Afghanistan,” Raeisi added.

Unfortunately, US occupation of Afghanistan which dragged for years has hindered the development of urban and rural infrastructures of the country and this has made it difficult to provide quality relief services to the injured and those inflicted losses as a result of the quake, President Raeisi continued.

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck the southeast of Afghanistan near the border with Pakistan on Wednesday and it was reported that it had killed more than 1,000 people and injured hundreds more.

