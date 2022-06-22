Iran voices readiness to provide any assistance to victims

Following a tragic earthquake in southeastern Afghanistan that killed and injured many Afghan people and caused damage to some parts of the country, Saeed Khatibzadeh offered condolences to the people of the country.

He also expressed sympathy with the families of the victims of the earthquake.

Khatibzadeh also announced the readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide any assistance to earthquake victims.

At least 280 have been killed and 600 injured after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits Afghanistan.

ZZ/