The Iranian embassy also offered condolences to the people of Afghanistan.

This is while the Iranian Red Crescent Society also announced readiness to provide assistance to the victims.

According to the latest news, at least 950 people were killed and more than 600 others were wounded in the 6.1 magnitude earthquake quake that struck the eastern provinces of Khost and Paktika.

MP/5521097/FNA14010401000708