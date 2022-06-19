  1. Politics
Iran-Kazakhstan high-ranking delegations hold talks

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – Chaired by the presidents of the two countries, a meeting of the Iran-Kazakhstan high-ranking delegations was held on Sunday.

A group of ministers and vice presidents, along with members of the high-ranking political and economic delegations held a meeting chaired by the Presidents of the two countries Ebrahim Raeisi and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss the ways to expand areas of cooperation and bilateral interaction in the political, and economic, energy, agriculture, transit of goods and media communications.

Prior to the meeting, the two presidents also had a bilateral meeting.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the head of a high-ranking political and economic delegation arrived in the Iranian capital of Tehran on Sunday evening and was welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad.

He is also officially welcomed by Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi at the Saadabad complex.

After the welcoming ceremony, the two countries signed nine cooperation documents and memorandum of understanding in the presence of the presidents of the two countries.

