Iran, Kazakhstan emphasize broadening trade, economic ties

Deputy Ministry of Agriculture for Planning and Economic Affairs said that facilitating and accelerating issuance of guarantees and visas for investment projects could remove trade barriers between Iran and Kazakhstan.

Speaking in a meeting of Iran and Kazakhstan Trade Conference held in Tehran on Sunday in the presence of Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakhyt Sultano, Chairman of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) Gholamreza Shafei and Amir Abedi Chairman of Iran-Kazakhstan Joint Chamber of Commerce as well as representatives of private sectors of the two countries, Mohammad Ghorbani stated that the global developments in the field of food have provided an exceptional opportunity for the two countries of Iran and Kazakhstan to enhance the level of their trade to the highest possible level.

There are still problems in the field of banking transactions between the two countries and it is hoped that problems facing money transfer and issuance of guarantees for investment projects, which is a hinder ahead of economic development of the two countries, would be resolved as soon as possible, he opined.

The problem in the field of obtaining business visas for Iranian traders and economic activists is one of the main obstacles ahead of the promotion of trade between Iran and Kazakhstan, he said, adding that effective steps have been taken in line with settling the existing problem.

Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, for his part, said that the two countries of Iran and Kazakhstan have held many joint exhibitions and meetings and it is hoped that the two countries would enhance their relations in all areas especially in trade and economy.

Establishing an industrial logistics hub in border areas of the two countries can lead to more cooperation with Central Asian states, Bakhyt Sultano stated.

