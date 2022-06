Upon his arrival, the Kazakh president was welcomed by the Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Seyyed Javad Sadati Nejad.

Tokayev is visiting Iran at the invitation of the Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi.

High-level bilateral meetings will be held during the trip of the Kazakh president to Tehran and a number of intergovernmental documents will be signed as well.

The Iranian president also officially welcomed his Kazakh counterpart in the Saadabad complex.

