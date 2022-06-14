Iran, Turkmenistan renew transport ties

The Director-General of the Agency for Transport and Communications of Turkmenistan, Chakyev Mammethan Berdimyradovich, and his delegation met with Iran's Minister of Transport and Urban Development, Rostam Ghasemi, at Iran's Ministry to negotiate for promotion of transport and transit ties along the corridors in the region.

Considering recent regional developments which necessitated the re-design of current transport corridors, Iran and Turkmenistan are determined to increase their relations. In the last few months, the two countries have taken practical steps to renew their relations which has already led to a 50 percent increase in transit.

In this sense, the upcoming visit of the new President of Turkmenistan to Iran will further bring in fruitful agreements.

Following the negotiations, rail transit through Sarakhs Border Terminal has increased to 200 wagons per day which has the capacity to increase by 400 wagons.

Similarly, Incheh Borun Border Terminal has the capacity to transit 50 to 200 wagons per day, according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI).

Currently Sarakhs Border Terminal has resumed road transit and the opening of the remaining three border terminals of Iran and Turkmenistan is in progress, Turkmenistan official stated.

The cooperation of Iran and Turkmenistan will ease transit along East-West and North-South transport corridors, particularly through the new alternative route of China-Kazakhstan-Iran-Europe instead of the previous route which passed through Russia.

Previously, the 16th meeting of the Iran-Turkmenistan Joint Economic Cooperation Commission was held in October 2021 at the Iran Ministry of Transport and Urban Development.

Iran's Minister of Transport informed of the agreement for doubling rail transit between Iran and Turkmenistan and also the two countries' agreement for participation in the trilateral agreement between Iran-India-Afghanistan in Chabahar Port that would enable Turkmenistan to transit freights to the northern countries.

MNA/PR