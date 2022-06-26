Raeisi censures lack of determination to fight narcotics

The International Anti-Narcotics Day was commemorated in a ceremony at the complex of the Anti-Narcotics Headquarters of the Iranian Law Enforcement or the anti-narcotics police in Tehran on Sunday with the participation of President Ebrahim Raeisi.

In an address to the event, Raeisi said Iran has made lots of sacrifices in the fight against drug trafficking, adding that Iran has lost 3,800 forces in its campaign while 12,000 other forces have been injured.

The president said that the path taken in the fight against illegal drugs must be studied, adding that there is a serious weakness in the formation of an international will to fight narcotics.

He added that Iran spearheads the global fight against drug trafficking while it has been under the oppressive US sanctions, stressing that the United Nations needs to respond to why many counternarcotics technologies are banned for Iran and Tehran has no access to them.

We are complaining to the United Nations about why the international body is not taking action to lift oppressive sanctions that are imposed on all those who are active in the fight against narcotics.

KI