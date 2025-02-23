  1. Politics
Feb 23, 2025, 5:13 PM

Erdogan reelected leader of Turkey’s ruling party

Erdogan reelected leader of Turkey’s ruling party

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been reelected as the leader of the ruling Justice and Development Party.

"I thank you all for entrusting me to lead our party. Over the past 23.5 years, we have never disappointed Turkey and our people and will never let them down. We will not stop and will act without hesitation, serve our people and our country," he said at the party meeting, TASS reported.

According to the local mass media, Erdogan was the only candidate for the party leader.

Following his reelection, Erdogan is expected to make government reshuffles to replace from five to seven ministers.

MP/

News ID 228830

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News