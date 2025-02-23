Iranian military continues Zolfaqar 1403 military drill

"This morning amphibious operation, beaching, and coastal defense operations were carried out by Navy rangers with the support of the Navy's frigate and the armored unit of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army's Ground Forces in the third maritime zone of Konarak in the Persian Gulf, Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, Spokesperson for the Army's Joint Exercise Zolfaqar 1403 told local Iranian media.

"An amphibious operation is a planned attack from the sea, carried out by naval forces and land forces based on ships, on the enemy's shore, which will end by landing of troops on the enemy's shores," the spokesman said.

Rear Admiral Sayyari, the commander of the military exercise, Rear Admiral Iran, the commander of the Army Navy, and a number of officials from the central headquarters of Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters, were also present during the practice by the armed forces and observed the process.

MNA/6388613