1 killed, 1 injured in Zionists brutal raids on Jenin

The Palestinian health ministry announced the martyrdom of the 17-year-old, adding that another 18-year-old Palestinian was wounded during the Zionist attacks on Jenin's Haifa Street, according to Arab48.

Palestinian citizens held a march, carrying the body of the martyr and chanting slogans condemning the Zionists' crimes and calling for strengthening national unity.

During the past week, four Palestinians, including Al Jazeera correspondent Shireen Abu Akleh, were martyred during the Israeli regime's attacks. One Zionist settler was also killed and two others were injured.

