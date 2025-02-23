Lebanon moving towards stability, security: Ghalibaf

ranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf arrived in Beirut early on Sunday morning to attend Nasrallah's funeral ceremony.

"More than four months ago, when I entered Beirut airport, the city was full of smoke and fire, but I saw the Lebanese people more lively and resilient than ever," Iranian Parliament Speaker said upon his arrival in Beirut airport.

"Israel claimed that it would destroy Hamas as well. But today, we have entered Beirut in a situation where the people of Gaza have once again returned to their land, albeit on the ruins of their homes," Ghalibaf said.

"The enemy has retreated from southern Lebanon and today we are witnessing stability, security and movement towards development in this country," he added.

RHM/