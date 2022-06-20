Massive fire breaks out in Iraq's Dhi Qar

The fire broke out when a power generator caught fire due to unknown reasons and the flames of the fire reached the fuel tanks.

Iraqi media said that the fire spread to other neighboring areas as well.

A security official in Dhi Qar told Shafaq News that a warning was issued to Nasiriyah citizens due to the large volume of fire.

Firefighters and rescue teams are on the scene and still working to contain the blaze, according to the Iraqi source.

The source also added that the fire caused extensive financial damage, but so far there have been no reports of casualties.

